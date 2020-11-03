VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today highlights public recognition and your career. Be alert to changes in your field. Very keen competition is present. Dispel confusion by double-checking for precision and accuracy. Be diplomatic during discussions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Your natural cleverness is enhanced. It's a perfect day to begin writing a book, assembling artistic creations or selecting educational goals. Work incorporating music and art from faraway lands can elevate your spirit. Interactions with a child will be especially happy and comforting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Financial obligations relating to others can be resolved. Sincerity is the best way to process and release old resentments. Get in tune with how you really feel and let others know. You overcome competition or other obstacles with aplomb.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Cooperation and tolerance are essential today. You'll be aware of the importance of upholding justice and maintaining balance. A deep awareness is present. Your intuition is wonderful. Heed those inner voices, and you'll be guided toward success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)