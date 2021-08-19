VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH This is a powerful time, because Mercury and Mars are both in your sign. Today, however, you feel quietly pleased with yourself about something. It could be something private that makes you feel good.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today you will be pleased with something related to friends or a group, or perhaps a friend in particular. It looks like everything is unfolding as it should. In fact, you are so keen to have fun today that you might go overboard in some manner. Easy does it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might be pleased with something to do with family or perhaps a parent. You're happy and optimistic; however, you also have some pretty strong opinions about something. But in the bigger picture, all is positive today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Optimism and physical activity are survival issues for you. They are important. That's why today is important, because you feel optimistic. It might be related to travel, further education, dealing with a foreign country or even legal matters. Whatever it is, it's all good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)