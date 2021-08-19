ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today you might feel excited about a creative project, or perhaps you're thrilled about something regarding your kids. Possibly, this excitement could relate to a vacation. Whatever the case, you are pumped!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might be thrilled with your success in your career, your public reputation or your good name with your peers today. Something seems to be coming to a head, and you look good!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today you're happy about travel plans. Perhaps these plans relate to publishing and the media or something to do with medicine or the law. You know that you are expanding your world, and it feels good!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A financial situation might culminate today. Something might make you feel richer or happier about your future earnings or your current wealth. This is why you feel enthusiastic and reassured about your financial future. (This could prompt an intense discussion with a partner.)
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH This is a powerful time in for you, because certain important situations, especially in your relationships, are coming to a head. In many ways, this is pleasant day because you are upbeat and enthusiastic about something.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH This is a powerful time, because Mercury and Mars are both in your sign. Today, however, you feel quietly pleased with yourself about something. It could be something private that makes you feel good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today you will be pleased with something related to friends or a group, or perhaps a friend in particular. It looks like everything is unfolding as it should. In fact, you are so keen to have fun today that you might go overboard in some manner. Easy does it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might be pleased with something to do with family or perhaps a parent. You're happy and optimistic; however, you also have some pretty strong opinions about something. But in the bigger picture, all is positive today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Optimism and physical activity are survival issues for you. They are important. That's why today is important, because you feel optimistic. It might be related to travel, further education, dealing with a foreign country or even legal matters. Whatever it is, it's all good.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH This has been your year to increase your assets or get richer in some way. Today you see this unfolding, and it makes you happy. As part of this process, you might take a realistic look in the mirror and decide to do some kind of a makeover.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Something to do with a close relationship with a partner or friend will be important to you today. Quite likely, it will be something positive and encouraging. (On the other hand, this is also a time when certain situations come to a culmination.)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You're happy about your job today. Others might be equally happy about a health situation or something to do with a pet. Whatever happens might make you go overboard. "Fresh horses and more whiskey for my men!"