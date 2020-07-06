VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today accents your health and well-being. Be aware of how your mindset can affect your wellness. Gather information related to health. Do not let friends offer you foods or beverages you know aren't healthy choices.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Physical magnetism is exceptionally high today. A passionate yet sometimes stormy relationship is on the horizon. If already attached, decide carefully what you want to do. But you are promised a genuinely joyful time regarding matters of the heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today accents your home and family life. Family members are unpredictable, and the home requires maintenance. Do a sage clearing to protect your dwelling place. See the energy lift right after you do this.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You have a touch of spring fever and will not be able to keep still for long. Today brings numerous short, enjoyable journeys. Promote ideas and make suggestions to those around you. Your clever use of words will make a fantastic impression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)