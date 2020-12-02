ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Relatives are experiencing some changes. You'll feel free to release and move forward. Dynamic and demanding people approach you at work. You might feel that you are being swept along by the ideas of another. Adapt.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today makes you a bit restless. A conservative approach is best regarding work. Some variety would be appreciated, however. A change of scenery should refresh and inspire. Social connections are especially promising.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You're bursting with enthusiasm about new projects. Be aware of repeating financial patterns, good or bad. Keep a positive attitude about monetary needs. Faith is a factor in the quest for the best quality of life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH An impenetrable shell guards the soft, internal self, just as a quiet and reserved nature disguises great determination. Today you are determined to project the best image at work. A friendship or event at the office impacts your career potentials for the better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)