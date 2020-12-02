ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Relatives are experiencing some changes. You'll feel free to release and move forward. Dynamic and demanding people approach you at work. You might feel that you are being swept along by the ideas of another. Adapt.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today makes you a bit restless. A conservative approach is best regarding work. Some variety would be appreciated, however. A change of scenery should refresh and inspire. Social connections are especially promising.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You're bursting with enthusiasm about new projects. Be aware of repeating financial patterns, good or bad. Keep a positive attitude about monetary needs. Faith is a factor in the quest for the best quality of life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH An impenetrable shell guards the soft, internal self, just as a quiet and reserved nature disguises great determination. Today you are determined to project the best image at work. A friendship or event at the office impacts your career potentials for the better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Today begins on an introspective note. You'll prefer to spend time away from people. It's a good day to perfect a meditation technique. Write emails, make future travel plans and arrange meetings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH A new circle of friends is developing. A cycle commences that favors networking. There are rewards if you become active in organizations. This includes community service committees and political campaigns and activism.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today promises new goals and fresh perspectives. Much progress can be made in achieving professional aspirations. Don't let social situations create any awkwardness at work. Your loyalties and attachments are in flux.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today's a wonderful day to learn another language or study — and eat — foreign cuisine. Grandparent and grandchild relationships provide special joy and build happy memories. Your career path is expanding. You are embarking on an odyssey of personal discovery.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Honor the memory of those deceased. You will feel free to release and move forward. Allow fate to play her hand and accept the inevitable graciously. Still, communicate with a partner regarding shared finances.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Discussions revolve around the future of a partnership. Legal matters might require some attention. People close to you are sentimental. You'll be especially responsive and sensitive. Control emotional impulses and keep a sense of humor if you're upset.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Today profoundly impacts you. A new environment and new routine are possible. Be receptive to changes, but wait and see which way the wind blows before moving forward. The veil between this world and the next will be quite thin.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You are cherished and admired today. It's an excellent time to welcome new family members. Pursue a creative project. If possible, consider designing a community garden with the goal of providing fresh flowers and vegetables.
