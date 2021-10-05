ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH A discussion with a partner or close friend will be practical and productive today. You might deal with issues from the past, or you might deal with current matters. Either way, you will get things done because you are motivated and you won't procrastinate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It's a productive day, mainly because you want to get better organized and be more efficient. Even though Mercury retrograde is creating problems with errors and delays, you can use this same energy to quickly finish whatever you have already started.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today you have the focus and stamina to practice something to get better at it. This could apply to sports. It might apply to the arts — for example, playing a musical instrument, painting or singing. Use today to hone your technique.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Family discussions will be practical and productive today. Someone more experienced might have some useful input. They might even give you practical or financial support for a repair project. (Be grateful for whatever help you get.)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)