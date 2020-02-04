VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Once your imagination kicks in, it will be nearly impossible to stop. You might even make a creative friend jealous because you are so full of ideas and suggestions. You make quite an impression on a boss or higher-up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Demonstrate your sensitivity by not asking too many questions of someone in your immediate circle. He or she often becomes defensive. A domestic discussion could fall any which way, but try not to push others into thinking you are right (even if you are the only one who is right).

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Do more than necessary to make another person feel comfortable around you. He or she might be less intense than you believe but much more reserved. Your sensitivity counts when dealing with this person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Defer to another person, making sure you can go along with his or her idea even if you didn't come up with it. Your ability to swing with different ideas reflects your personality and adaptability.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)