ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Getting you to slow down might not be easily accomplished. You alone can decide when enough is enough. Friends and loved ones surround you, and clearly a loved one wants extra time with you. Make it so.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Be more helpful than you have been to an older person or someone who demands your respect. You know you cannot shirk your responsibilities, nor should you. Include this person more often in your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Look at the big picture, yet remain sensitive to your needs. A friend sees and understands the quandary you might find yourself in. Do not hesitate to pursue a desire.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating continues to be most satisfying; you might choose to relate to several people this way. For each person, you will discover a lot that you have not recognized before.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Defer to a loved one or dear friend. He or she might have a better sense of what would work for both of you today. You might yearn for more adventure. This friend's eccentricity comes out in his or her choices.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Being appropriate might suit you, but look at the results you draw in because of this quality. Sometimes, choosing to be a bit more outrageous adds to your enjoyment as well as the possibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Defer to a loved one or a child. This person's needs might be quite strong, which will become apparent to you. Your sense of humor helps lighten up what could be a heavy moment. You have the gift of perspective.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might not be aware of your limits, and you might not even care about them. As a result, you could push yourself too far in one direction. Slow down and relax. You might need some quiet time at home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Say whatever you want. Do not make unusual demands from a friend, relative or neighbor. Take a step back and watch what comes down the path. You might be delighted. You do not always need to be so proactive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Balance your budget before making any commitment. When you are relaxed about money, all seems to fall into place. Your traditional approach works for you, but not someone else. Accept differences.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH No matter which way you go, no matter what your choice might be, it appears you can do no wrong. Your charisma makes up for a difficult or uncertain moment. Your sense of direction remains critical.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Your feelings might seem out of control. For the moment, do nothing and say little. Your perspective could totally change when given some space. Remember, your whole life is not today. Let this mood go.