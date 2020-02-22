× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHH Being appropriate might suit you, but look at the results you draw in because of this quality. Sometimes, choosing to be a bit more outrageous adds to your enjoyment as well as the possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Defer to a loved one or a child. This person's needs might be quite strong, which will become apparent to you. Your sense of humor helps lighten up what could be a heavy moment. You have the gift of perspective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might not be aware of your limits, and you might not even care about them. As a result, you could push yourself too far in one direction. Slow down and relax. You might need some quiet time at home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Say whatever you want. Do not make unusual demands from a friend, relative or neighbor. Take a step back and watch what comes down the path. You might be delighted. You do not always need to be so proactive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH Balance your budget before making any commitment. When you are relaxed about money, all seems to fall into place. Your traditional approach works for you, but not someone else. Accept differences.