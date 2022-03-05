ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a feel-good day for your sign! That's why you have a warm feeling in your tummy and you're happy to be in your own skin. Whether you want to interact with others or choose cozy solitude in a pleasant place is your call. Enjoy your day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH This is a wonderful day for group activities. You also will enjoy interacting with friends, but in particular, you will be confident when dealing with clubs, groups and organizations. You might play a leadership role, because others are ready to follow your lead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You look fabulous in the eyes of others today. People in authority (bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs) admire you because you appear to be successful and affluent (even if you aren't). Hey, the appearance of success might be the ace up your sleeve that you need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH This is a fabulous day to travel or do anything that allows you to expand your experience of the world. You want to broaden your horizons! You want to learn new things and discover adventure! You also will enjoy the company of people from other cultures and different backgrounds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH This is a good financial day for Leos. Gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. It's an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage or to borrow something from someone else, because people are willing to help you. Make the most of this advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You will enjoy schmoozing with members of the general public, as well as partners and close friends, because this is a feel-good day for so many people. You might encounter someone who is generous, warmhearted and willing to help you today. Lucky you!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Work-related travel might be a special perk for you today. Certainly, you will expand your world in some way through your work, job or whatever task that you set for yourself today. You feel healthy and vigorous. Many of you will experience enjoyment with a pet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Lucky Scorpios are on vacation today because this is a great day to party! Confine your social activities to your "bubble" and enjoy yourself. Or you might socialize with others online. Sports events and fun activities with kids also will delight you. Meanwhile, romance is rewarding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Entertain family and friends at home today, to the extent that it is safe to do so, because you will enjoy relaxing at home with loved ones. This is also an excellent day to pursue and explore real-estate opportunities. Conversations with a parent or an older relative will be positive and upbeat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Today you have a strong desire to learn and understand many things, because you want to expand your knowledge of the world around you. Short trips will delight you, and conversations with relatives, neighbors or siblings will be energized and positive!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Business and commerce are favored today. Move forward with moneymaking ideas, because you're not afraid to think big. You also feel confident! Be careful about overspending on big-ticket items, because you might think you're Daddy Warbucks.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH You feel great today, especially physically and psychologically. You're optimistic, confident and in a positive frame of mind. You're particularly interested in exploring new experiences and meeting interesting people. Yay me!

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 11 p.m. EST today (8 p.m. PST). The Moon is in Aries.

