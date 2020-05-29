× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Your health and well-being take a turn for the better. With your renewed vitality, career prospects brighten until you actually become something of a star at work. It is a perfect day to look for a new pet, especially a cat.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH There is time today to share a comfortable joke or enjoy favorite games and hobbies with a friend. An evocation might develop into a job. Postpone decisions about love, as you are likely to go through a change of heart later.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You will be generous with loved ones and lavish with purchases for the home. A sense of humor makes all the difference if a social situation is delicate. Check weather conditions. In-laws might voice surprising new ideas.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH There might be a need to try a different route for daily travel. Reread emails before sending. You will no longer be hampered by deadweight and old issues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)