HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday April 11, 2021: Boisterous, direct and focused, put your mind to something, and there is no stopping you. This year, you could change jobs or take on diversified responsibilities at your present one. Either way, you won't sink into boredom or monotony. Your finances are glowing, but keep a watchful eye on your balance sheet. If single, romance brings surprising love interests. If attached, make time for just the two of you. CANCER is devoted.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Your high energy and active mind are in demand. You may be asked to take part in a team project that will keep you busy. Leave impatience behind, and you can cooperate and compromise more than usual.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Give yourself permission to sleep in. Someone might surprise you with breakfast in bed. If not, prepare it yourself. Lazy days have their own value. Don't miss the sunshine, even if the day starts later than usual.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Make a lasting impression on people you meet in an online group. Speak from your heart, and they will be mesmerized by what you say. They may not agree with your viewpoint, but they will consider it.