VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You look great in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs today. Nevertheless, be aware that the planet Mars will be hiding in your chart for the next seven weeks, which could stir up some trouble with a hidden enemy. If you think something fishy is going on, it is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH It's Friday, and you want to do something different! You want adventure! As one of the most social signs in the zodiac, you'll be happy to know that in the next seven weeks, you can work with others to formulate goals. You'll be leader of the pack!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH This is an intense, passionate day. (It's a fun date day.) Today Mars moves to the top of your chart to stay for the next seven weeks, arousing your ambition! Suddenly, you will be intense and focused, which means you will go after what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Your relationship with a friend or partner is close today. You might attract money to you. Take note that the next seven weeks will be adventurous — more than usual. You will have a strong desire to travel and do creative, intellectual work.