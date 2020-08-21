× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You greet the day with an intense relationship situation in progress. Insights about this come. Meditate on whether to hold on or to just let go. Distract yourself with a phone call to a friend you cut off from some time ago.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH The cell salt sodium sulfate is linked to Taurus. It has been used to treat fluid retention, gallstones, swelling and constipation. Your cell salt can be found in rosemary, celery, chard, spinach and radishes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today indicates overall happiness and appreciation from those you care for. Responsibilities will be easier to cope with. Others will be helpful and supportive. Indulge in some art.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today emphasizes your family dynamics and residence. Redecorating and remodeling ideas might appeal to you. A relative makes a surprise announcement. Be diplomatic if you have an urge to voice your concerns or disapproval.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)