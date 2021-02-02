VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today promises you information about and an understanding of financial matters. Your attitude about income and security is changing. There is a new awareness about what money really does and doesn't mean.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today draws in vivid dreams and insights. Your emotions and desires are strong. Maintain balance. You attract attention win support for a favorite project of yours if you reach out to others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH The roles others play in your life are chameleon-like. You are sensitive to sound and color and can excel at artistic expression or musical performance. Meditation offers you new philosophies and insights.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Use care in establishing a new relationship. People offer advice and assistance. Human interest values such as friendship are worth more than business acumen. There are surprises revolving around love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)