ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH A partner might need more encouragement and support from you. Patience is important, but be honest and let go if a situation just isn't working. An age difference can be a factor to consider regarding one you cherish.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Wellness is important today. The impact of longtime health habits becomes apparent. Reach fitness goals with patience and attention to detail. Water therapies can be especially effective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A magnetic attraction can develop. The planets show so many changes around you, though, that a relationship might not stabilize. Today promises some dalliances and liaisons. Enjoy, but with caution if you are attached.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today ushers in a sentimental, emotional cycle. Keepsakes and memorabilia remind you of earlier times. Memories are a gift to remind you how much you've grown. You feel more settled with home and family issues.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You can do a great deal of writing today. Cards and letters, as well as stories and poems, flow freely. Neighbors are friendly; accept invitations they extend. Return phone calls promptly. They can be very important.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today promises you information about and an understanding of financial matters. Your attitude about income and security is changing. There is a new awareness about what money really does and doesn't mean.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today draws in vivid dreams and insights. Your emotions and desires are strong. Maintain balance. You attract attention win support for a favorite project of yours if you reach out to others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH The roles others play in your life are chameleon-like. You are sensitive to sound and color and can excel at artistic expression or musical performance. Meditation offers you new philosophies and insights.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Use care in establishing a new relationship. People offer advice and assistance. Human interest values such as friendship are worth more than business acumen. There are surprises revolving around love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH The role of guide and teacher is yours today. Much is expected of you. Others rely on your skills. You realize that a part of the past must end. You will want to be unencumbered. Relatives respond if you express your love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH There are marvelous social prospects with foreign-born or well-traveled friends. Be friendly if on a journey now. There can be meetings with kind and valuable people. Enroll in an online seminar or class.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Be tolerant if others are inattentive. There is a general air of being preoccupied, which interferes with deep concentration. Divide work hours into small segments to make the best of this trend.