ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH This winter isn't the best time for travel. Today brings substance to long-range plans. Goals are more reachable and clearly defined. The company of the very old and the very young cheers and comforts you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Pursue writing. Return calls and emails. You're more cheerful and will be led to important sources of information, enabling you to find answers to burning questions. Ask a blessing on goals you want to accomplish during the year ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today relates strongly to financial matters. Be aware of how current trends and new conditions can impact your earning ability. Resist the temptation to overspend. A relative or business associate affects your financial situation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Always tender and sensitive, you will feel the need to be protected from career stresses and demanding individuals and, today, harmony returns. Your cherished beliefs are supported, and you create success around your most important goals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Background research and testing of techniques lead to success. Develop depth of concentration. Being alone will seem more enjoyable. You can create your own bliss or misery with the power of thought.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today makes it easy for you to promote beliefs and causes that are meaningful to you. Team spirit is strong, and associates help to realize goals. It's easier to make the right choices.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Ambition and the need for accomplishment are underscored today. Much will be expected of you. You will make plans regarding your career and revamp an existing job or seek a new one. Steady effort and patience lead to success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your acting ability and flamboyance will be expressed in your conversations and emails today. Don't adhere too closely to old habits and ideas. New information brings a different viewpoint to the fore.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Put spiritual values above the practical today. Ask questions and do research to resolve confusion. Inspirational ideas about your career path can set you apart from the crowd at work. Don't be upset, though, if others have trouble understanding you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today an existing relationship develops new depths of beauty and tenderness, or you attract a new admirer. There is an end in sight to problems that have demanded your time and attention for the past couple of years.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Temperature extremes, especially the cold, affect you profoundly. Massage of the lower legs and protective boots or stockings are a must. Your ankle area is especially vulnerable. Observe how you feel today for more insight.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH A new opportunity for a child makes you happy. Your creative potential is about to unfold even further. It's a good time to indulge in a bit of risk-taking or competition. Romance has been tinged with old regrets.