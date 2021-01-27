VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today makes it easy for you to promote beliefs and causes that are meaningful to you. Team spirit is strong, and associates help to realize goals. It's easier to make the right choices.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Ambition and the need for accomplishment are underscored today. Much will be expected of you. You will make plans regarding your career and revamp an existing job or seek a new one. Steady effort and patience lead to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Your acting ability and flamboyance will be expressed in your conversations and emails today. Don't adhere too closely to old habits and ideas. New information brings a different viewpoint to the fore.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Put spiritual values above the practical today. Ask questions and do research to resolve confusion. Inspirational ideas about your career path can set you apart from the crowd at work. Don't be upset, though, if others have trouble understanding you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)