VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Friends include you in their plans. The expectations of others draw you into group activities or a prominent role within an organization. You might assume the role of mediator or overseer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH A positive spin on your status and career situation today. You'll be highly visible. A Zoom meeting goes especially well. Others express admiration and see you as a role model. Burn sage to cleanse your workplace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today reveals new potentials on the horizon. Your luck is changing for the better. Select goals for the long-range future. Write a wish list. Information and new ideas are directed your way. Opportunities are likely to come about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today will be memorable. Be receptive to growth and change. Don't be surprised by the magnitude of changes brewing. It's a time of turning points. There can be a debate or some points of controversy to settle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)