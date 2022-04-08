ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Lively discussions might bring about changes at home. Alternatively, changes at home might bring about lively discussions! Whatever happens, you want to rouse the troops and encourage friends or members of a group or organization to follow your lead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today is full of interruptions, as well as opportunities to meet new faces and see new places. Nevertheless, there is a mildly accident-prone quality present, so pay attention to everything you say and do. (It's best to make your plans behind the scenes.)

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own. Meanwhile, when talking to friends and groups, you'll be convincing! Use this power wisely. "Let's streak the ballfield!"

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today you want to have a little excitement, which is why you might provoke others just to see their reaction. Possibly you will meet a new and exciting friend. You will certainly be capable of powerful, decisive conversations with authority figures — bosses, parents and the police. Oh yeah.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH This is a great day to study and learn something. It's also a wonderful day to make travel plans. Your interest in philosophy, other cultures, religion and metaphysics is strong today. You want to read and discover new ideas to expand your experience of the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You might meet someone new and interesting today or, alternatively, a friend might surprise you. This could be related to the fact that you are proactive and decisive about settling issues related to taxes, debt or shared property. You want results!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH People might be surprised to learn something unusual about you today or something that was previously private or unknown. Perhaps this is why you will have a vigorous conversation with a partner or close friend. You also might attract someone to you today who is very chatty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Travel plans might change today. Or perhaps you will nurture ideas for an exciting trip. Meanwhile, you will accomplish a lot at work because you feel mentally vigorous. However, you are also very independent today! Ideally, you will work on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Because you have such high energy today, you might be too aggressive with your kids. Be aware that some part of you is secretly spoiling for a fight. Because of this, be patient. Take the high road. After all, Sagittarians like to be positive and happy! Do what you can to maintain this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH Be patient with family members today, especially during discussions or doing repairs at home. You might be inclined to want things your way. Frankly, you also want to be in control. Nevertheless, someone might throw you a curveball that catches you off guard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH You'll be assertive and direct in all your discussions with others today. Be careful that you don't arouse opposition by coming on too strong. This might relate to a surprise when dealing with a pet, your health or your work. Don't let anything trigger you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH You will be effective in discussions about finances, cash flow and money negotiations. In fact, when it comes to your possessions, you might be a tad aggressive! Meanwhile, parents should be aware that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids. Social plans might change. A surprise invitation might delight you.

