HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021: Brainy, ironic and deeply entertaining, your charisma is off the charts. Originator of the cool quip, you succeed this year in a writing project. If you have offended others, you apologize without losing your originality. If single, you search for one with whom you have fun, which is impossible in COVID times. February 2022 is your luckiest time. If attached, you're fused at the hip. No one's better. PISCES heals you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Your mind is clear and creative with luminous insights. You can write and speak effectively, and you benefit from studies. The role of teacher or even crusader falls into place naturally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Cultivate supportive people today. Be reserved with those who could be draining or are a source of turmoil. Those you're closest to are moving into a new cycle. Think of their changes as a positive growth pattern.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Contact people who seem interesting or potentially helpful for your work. Your social circle widens. Consider joining an organization you believe in. It's a time to grow and to expand your belief system.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)