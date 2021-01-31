HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021: Charming, attractive and social, you have true star power. Despite COVID, you can't hide yourself away, and you must be heard. This year, you are heard through your words and through not conforming to other people's expectations of you. A second career comes to most of you. If single, you're so admired and appreciated that you have the pick of the crop. If attached, trust and respect are key. ARIES excites you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

"""" A good day to get organized for the coming week — and the new year. Redetermine your new year's resolutions and write them down for the future. Plenty of inspiration combined with realistic expectations will work best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

""""" Romantic interludes have a surprise and fated quality. If lonely, you could connect with a true soul mate. Spiritual forces inspire creative expression. If you pursue your favorite art from with enthusiasm, you'll be rewarded with exceptional results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)