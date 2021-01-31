HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021: Charming, attractive and social, you have true star power. Despite COVID, you can't hide yourself away, and you must be heard. This year, you are heard through your words and through not conforming to other people's expectations of you. A second career comes to most of you. If single, you're so admired and appreciated that you have the pick of the crop. If attached, trust and respect are key. ARIES excites you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
"""" A good day to get organized for the coming week — and the new year. Redetermine your new year's resolutions and write them down for the future. Plenty of inspiration combined with realistic expectations will work best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
""""" Romantic interludes have a surprise and fated quality. If lonely, you could connect with a true soul mate. Spiritual forces inspire creative expression. If you pursue your favorite art from with enthusiasm, you'll be rewarded with exceptional results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
""""" Transportation problems are solved. Short, impromptu journeys lead to unexpected delights and opportunities. Your emphatic expression of ideas and warmth will win the confidence of others. Your imagination and sensitivity inspire those less free and fortunate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
"""" Today promises much excitement and brings the ability to balance your ideals. Be receptive to the inevitable change in the air, and all will be well in the end. Identifying real values can be something of a challenge, but you do it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
"""" Opportunities arise that may open doors to a better life — pursue them. Avoid arguments or excessive stress connected to money. Humor and goodwill brighten intimate ties. Creative ideas, art and music bring pleasure.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
""""" Today helps you develop your latent talents, be noticed by influential people and broaden your scope of activity. Accept all invitations. You accomplish much and are an inspiration to others. Verify appointments and use care in making promises.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
"""" You will be reserved today; your childhood shyness is revived. Animal friends and nature become a bigger part of your life. Appreciate the advantages of privacy and cherish the quiet times. You acquire a deeper understanding of life's mysteries.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
""" A second opinion helps solve any problems. Renew professional contacts and update old applications. A second or third attempt at reaching any goal is likely to work out. Be persistent. Try not to veer away from long-range goals now.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
""" Your visibility is on the rise. It is difficult to keep any secrets today. You develop a deeper understanding of ongoing conditions at work or within organizations. Postpone decisions about the future. Events are unfolding that could change your attitude.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
"" Today promises a new twist regarding your social life. A get-together is not what you expected; a loved one is unpredictable. Be considerate and correct in all dealings with others. Select a moderate, healthy diet.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
"""" It's easier to make the right choices today. A vision of the future comes through dreams or meditation. Kind friends from the past are in touch. Communication with those you care for improves.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
""" Upkeep of your surroundings and attention to health are musts today. Be patient with family members and make your home peaceful and safe. Kindness is expressed by those who share your beliefs.