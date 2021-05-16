HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 16, 2021: You are reserved, and yet you have an appealing, almost dashing style that impresses others. You are likable in a friendly way; nevertheless, people know you're serious about what you are doing. (No question about that.) You'll be pleased to know that in your year ahead, you might get a promotion, kudos or praise from your peers. Success awaits you!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you are sensitive to the moods of others. This is why you want to do whatever you can to make their life easier.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Don't worry about daydreaming. Einstein said: "Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we now know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world."

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today you might be tempted to spend money on extravagant, luxurious items. Keep your receipts. (And the box.)

CANCER (June 21-July 22)