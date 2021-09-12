HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021: You have a great imagination. You're also sincere and very alert. In a discussion with others, you are expressive. You are impulsive but hardworking. Nevertheless, you always have time for others. Good news! This is a year where your success will be acknowledged. Expect promotions, kudos and awards. It's a busy year, because others notice you and want your contributions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You'll enjoy studying today because you have the focus and energy to learn something. Some will use your patience to wade through making travel plans.
This Week: Get organized and settle financial disputes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You'll take a calm, serious approach to shared property, wills, inheritances, taxes and banking matters. You won't overlook details.
This Week: It's a playful week! (Be patient with partners.)
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH It's an excellent day for a serious discussion with a friend or partner. You'll welcome advice about something from anyone more experienced.
This Week: Focus on home and parents. Work is productive. Express your ideas!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH It's a productive day because you have a strong sense of duty and obligation. You might work on behalf of someone else. You might help them.
This Week: It's a busy week. Home repairs plus fun social plans!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Increased responsibilities with children are possible today. Some will benefit from today's influence by using it to practice something and hone a technique, either in sports or in the arts.
This Week: Focus on earnings. Redecorate and reorganize at home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A discussion with an older family member will benefit you today because you can learn something. Or perhaps, this discussion is mutually beneficial because of the practical, emotional support it gives to someone.
This Week: You're in charge! You're persuasive, and people listen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today you'll like to be alone with your thoughts. However, you'll also enjoy the company of serious people. You're in no mood for frivolity.
This Week: Keep a low profile. Shop for something special.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You'll be frugal with your money today, which is why you might not spend any. If you shop, you will likely buy long-lasting, practical items.
This Week: Enjoy increased popularity, and buy wardrobe goodies for yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn; you're not in the mood to party or socialize. However, you welcome the company of serious people, especially if they have practical advice for you.
This Week: People admire you. (A secret love affair is possible.)
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's is an excellent day to do research, especially if you are looking for answers to old problems. Your mind will be persevering, careful and thorough in its efforts to wade through details and find what you're looking for.
This Week: Travel and seek adventure! (Romance with a friend?)
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH A discussion with someone older can benefit you today. Possibly, whatever this older person says might even affect your future goals. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you?
This Week: Focus on self-improvement. (Ambition impresses bosses.)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You impress bosses, parents and authority figures, because they see you as conscientious, careful and persevering. These are qualities they admire because they know you will get things done.
This Week: Get more sleep; explore travel opportunities!