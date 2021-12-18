ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do because it' an accident-prone day. An accident doesn't have to happen; however, this Full Moon energy might distract you or someone else. Be mindful and aware.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today financial issues about your wealth versus the wealth and assets of someone else might come to a head. Possibly, a dispute will be resolved. On the other hand, it could be intensified. Tread carefully.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH The only Full Moon in your sign all year takes place today. This is bound to make you more emotional, which could put you at odds with someone who is close to you — a partner, spouse or dear friend. Try not to take things personally. Stay chill.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH The Moon is your ruler, which is why you feel the Full Moon. Today's Full Moon might create health concerns for you or some challenges dealing with a pet or even co-worker problems. Be patient and take things slowly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)