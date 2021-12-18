ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do because it' an accident-prone day. An accident doesn't have to happen; however, this Full Moon energy might distract you or someone else. Be mindful and aware.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today financial issues about your wealth versus the wealth and assets of someone else might come to a head. Possibly, a dispute will be resolved. On the other hand, it could be intensified. Tread carefully.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH The only Full Moon in your sign all year takes place today. This is bound to make you more emotional, which could put you at odds with someone who is close to you — a partner, spouse or dear friend. Try not to take things personally. Stay chill.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH The Moon is your ruler, which is why you feel the Full Moon. Today's Full Moon might create health concerns for you or some challenges dealing with a pet or even co-worker problems. Be patient and take things slowly.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today you might find yourself at odds with a friend or perhaps a group. (Today's Full Moon can create a dynamic where there is opposition between people.) Fortunately, this tension will dissipate after the Full Moon peaks tonight.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of career or public reputation. This is because of the Full Moon. With this particular Full Moon, you can't ignore home and family.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH This is a mildly accident-prone day because of the Full Moon, which means you have to pay attention to everything you say and do. Be mindful and aware. Also, be careful about blurting out something that you might later regret (definitely not your style). You are a tactful person.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be aware of issues related to banking, shared property and inheritances, because today's Full Moon could create problems for you, or it might highlight areas that need your attention. Be aware of these issues.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today the only Full Moon that is opposite your sign all year takes place. This will naturally set up some kind of tension between you and others. In fact, this tension might have been building up for the past few days. Fortunately, it will diminish or disappear by tomorrow or Monday.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Be patient with work colleagues today as well as anyone involved with your health or your pet, because these are areas that will be stressed by today's Full Moon. For example, you might have an argument with someone, especially about a pet. Fortunately, things will mellow out in the next 48 hours.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant today. Everyone can be distracted because every Full Moon means the Sun and the Moon are directly opposite each other, which heightens energy. (Polarized energy!)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Be diplomatic and cooperative with family members today. Meanwhile, you might feel conflicted by the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or public reputation. In this case, you cannot ignore your career.