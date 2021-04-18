HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 18, 2021: Original, insistent and inventive, your approach to life is filled with constant activity. This year, you will be successful through sheer force of will. You reaffirm your confidence and will make an impression on those who matter. Financial rewards will provide security and allay doubts and fears. If single, don't be afraid to make the first move. If attached, discover more activities you love doing together. VIRGO pampers you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Get the ball rolling with plans for a family reunion. Arrange a Zoom call with relatives to brainstorm about the arrangements. You yearn to spend more time with people who know you like a book. T

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Take your time reading the Sunday paper and watching news shows. Go for a walk on a path you don't usually follow. Chat with neighbors with whom you have more in common than you think.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You made a professional breakthrough for which you didn't receive credit. Reward yourself. Buy something a bit indulgent for yourself that is not too pricey. Ask a friend for suggestions and shop online together.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)