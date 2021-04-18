HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 18, 2021: Original, insistent and inventive, your approach to life is filled with constant activity. This year, you will be successful through sheer force of will. You reaffirm your confidence and will make an impression on those who matter. Financial rewards will provide security and allay doubts and fears. If single, don't be afraid to make the first move. If attached, discover more activities you love doing together. VIRGO pampers you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Get the ball rolling with plans for a family reunion. Arrange a Zoom call with relatives to brainstorm about the arrangements. You yearn to spend more time with people who know you like a book. T
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Take your time reading the Sunday paper and watching news shows. Go for a walk on a path you don't usually follow. Chat with neighbors with whom you have more in common than you think.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You made a professional breakthrough for which you didn't receive credit. Reward yourself. Buy something a bit indulgent for yourself that is not too pricey. Ask a friend for suggestions and shop online together.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Use your winning smile to get the attention of someone you admire. Stand by a decision you made even if it goes against what others think. Turn on the charm, and others will see things your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Your vibrant personality often belies your need for peace and quietude. Claim a bit of time today to meditate or ponder a problem that's been playing out in your mind. An old memory brings a smile.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your desire to make the world a better place will guide you today. When you think about what is best for everyone involved, you perform a noble service to your community. A friendship arises from common goals.
LIBRA (Sept.23-Oct. 22)
HHH Enthusiasm for your work could cause you to lose track of time. Family and friends will alert you when you need to come up for air. Delegate responsibilities and you'll get things accomplished and smell the roses.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Use all your brain power today. Try your best to explain a complex set of ideas in simple terms. You'll arouse curiosity and cultivate the desire to learn more. Move around more to escape over-thinking things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Take the time to really listen to someone who wants your opinion. You might not think you have a solution, but something you say could resonate and provide someone with exactly what's needed. Your smile melts hearts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Look for people who make life easier. A home improvement whiz or a sharp assistant will take excess burdens off your shoulders. It's a good day to call on someone you consider to be your best friend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Organize your space so you spend less time searching for items you need at a moment's notice. Don't be stubborn. Let people you love offer advice and help you get started. Exercise outdoors and you'll feel fabulous.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Let your imagination run wild today, and you could stumble upon the solution to a long-term problem. When your creative juices begin to flow, magic happens. Share a funny story with a child or grandchild. Giggle freely.