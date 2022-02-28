ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You might have an emotional reaction to a friend or a member of a group today. Someone might say or do something that alarms or surprises you. This is why you need to be careful about jumping to hasty conclusions. Suss things out first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

H H You don't want anyone telling you what to do today. In fact, you might do the opposite of what someone suggests just because you feel rebellious. (Don't cut off your nose to spite your face.) Respect your best interests.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Rules, regulations and restraints by others will rankle you today. In fact, you might reject what someone says (especially re: politics, religion or racial issues) simply because they said it. (Is this being smart?) Travel plans will be interrupted today, almost certainly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH "It was Monday. It was Monday all day." Double-check details about banking, inheritances, taxes and debt, because something unexpected could impact these areas. Meanwhile, you will resent someone dictating terms about how you should share or divide something. Likewise, you might not agree with their values.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Today you might be impatient with others, especially if they don't cooperate with you. It will be worse if they try to tell you what to do! Meanwhile, some of you might be surprised by a partner or close friend. Or perhaps you will feel liberated for some reason. Freedom is nice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your work routine will be interrupted today because of equipment breakdowns, staff shortages, unexpected events or computer glitches. Someone might throw you a curveball. You also might feel annoyed with a co-worker. Be smart and stay chill.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Parents, take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids (especially this morning). Be patient, because anger always promotes accidents. This could be a rocky day for romance as well. Avoid sports accidents. Social occasions might be canceled. (Yikes!)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your home routine will be interrupted today. Perhaps a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. A family argument might break out. Action plan: Get dressed; be patient with everyone (for your own peace of mind.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH This is an accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy, because someone you know might annoy you. On the upside, you will have some bright, clever, original ideas. (There's always a silver lining.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH Something unexpected could impact your assets or your money today, especially this morning. Therefore, keep your eyes open. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Oh boy! Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with your ruler Uranus. This creates a strong craving for excitement in you! You might act impulsively and do something you normally would not do. Be careful about being too hasty or rash. Think before you act.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH At a deep level, you have a feeling of emotional unrest today. You will not like others making demands on you. You might have some private ideas about making some changes in your life, changes for the better. Hopefully, these changes will give you greater freedom.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 9 p.m. EST today (6 p.m. PST). The Moon is in Aquarius.

