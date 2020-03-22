HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 22, 2020:

This year, you are confident and full of pride. You will capture the prize. Working together brings many talents to the task. Don't let your ego get in the way of progress. Massive success follows if you can. If single, this period indicates a time of imaginative thinking and creative projects. You will face your fears and enjoy your single status. If attached, your partner will require an honest look at yourself. Together you will see what you achieved spiritually in your relationship. Don't ignore an opportunity for true progress in your journey as a couple. CANCER can drag you down.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You want to relax and catch up with old friends. Consider a new look for yourself and stay open to suggestions. It's a stay-at-home day if possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You have more time today to regroup. You've needed this for a while. Best to keep activities involving friends to a minimum. Make a list of important goals and construct a realistic way to manifest them. You feel good.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)