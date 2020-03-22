HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 22, 2020:
This year, you are confident and full of pride. You will capture the prize. Working together brings many talents to the task. Don't let your ego get in the way of progress. Massive success follows if you can. If single, this period indicates a time of imaginative thinking and creative projects. You will face your fears and enjoy your single status. If attached, your partner will require an honest look at yourself. Together you will see what you achieved spiritually in your relationship. Don't ignore an opportunity for true progress in your journey as a couple. CANCER can drag you down.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You want to relax and catch up with old friends. Consider a new look for yourself and stay open to suggestions. It's a stay-at-home day if possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You have more time today to regroup. You've needed this for a while. Best to keep activities involving friends to a minimum. Make a list of important goals and construct a realistic way to manifest them. You feel good.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You are antsy at work and search for different ways to make money. A long-lost family member gets in touch and thinks what you have to say is hysterically funny. You use your great sense of humor to make the day more entertaining.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH A vivid dream threatens to put you into a funk. Resist the impulse to brood. Instead go for a long cleansing walk. An elderly family member needs your help, which puts your life into perspective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH If you aren't traveling in reality, you are in your mind. Take the day to learn something new, which excites you. A child needs your attention. Family matters become more intense as the day winds to a close. Talk, but don't commit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Spend today with your sweetie or a loved one. Enough with the to-do lists. Get out and explore somewhere new. The day calls for a bit of a splurge especially if it involves a new experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You have much from the week to finish. Use today to produce masterful results, and you will feel proud of yourself. No need to stress; it will all get done. Make sure to eat healthily and don't indulge in sweets as a reward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Love takes a surprising turn. A loved one's partner changes his or her mind, which alters your own life dramatically. You have options and you want to spend the day pondering them. It does not feel like a party day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Emotional energies are important today with new love, greater intimacy and strong intuition all possible. Pay particular attention to relationships. Do not miss an opportunity to truly feel alive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Spend today relaxing and getting all in order. You may want to go over your finances and prepare yourself for the upcoming week. Family wants your attention, which you are able to give when you are finished.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Trust your feelings. Give love and intimacy a chance to enrich your life. You might coax an especially shy child out of his shell. Outings will have to be done on a tight budget but are no less enjoyable.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH A venture turns out better than expected. You have definitely found a companion who shares your enthusiasm. Today feels like a day of wonder and joy. Journey outside of home and explore somewhere new.