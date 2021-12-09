VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Whatever happens today, when talking to others, you will have to go more than halfway to meet them. This is because the Moon is in the sign that is opposite your sign. When this happens, for two days every month, you have to compromise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH It's a fast-paced, busy week for you; nevertheless, today you might have to perform a service for someone or work on behalf of someone else. This could be related to your job or your personal life. You also might be focused on your health or perhaps a pet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH It's a playful, lighthearted day for you! Enjoy schmoozing with friends. Explore the arts, sports events and fun activities with kids. Have a long lunch or meet friends for happy hour. Look for chances to express creative urges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH It'll please you to cocoon at home today, because you want to take it easy and relax among familiar surroundings. You might be involved with a family member more than usual, especially a female. You also might come up with ideas about how to improve your digs.