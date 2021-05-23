HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 23, 2021: You are lively, witty and well spoken. You think fast and you move fast. You love to learn and gather information, which, in turn, you then share with others. You will be forever youthful. Following a recent change, this year is one of fitting in and letting the dust settle. It will be a more social, easygoing year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Be careful with others today, because you have to go more than halfway when dealing with them. Be cooperative. Nevertheless, you might have a power struggle this afternoon.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Once a Moon Alert begins, you might experience shortages and be less efficient. Be patient with co-workers to avoid power struggles.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Parents must be patient with their kids today, and romantic partners must be patient with each other. Fortunately, this is a wonderful, creative day!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might have an important discussion with a family member today. Perhaps you will choose to seek out solitude and cocoon at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)