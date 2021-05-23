HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 23, 2021: You are lively, witty and well spoken. You think fast and you move fast. You love to learn and gather information, which, in turn, you then share with others. You will be forever youthful. Following a recent change, this year is one of fitting in and letting the dust settle. It will be a more social, easygoing year.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Be careful with others today, because you have to go more than halfway when dealing with them. Be cooperative. Nevertheless, you might have a power struggle this afternoon.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Once a Moon Alert begins, you might experience shortages and be less efficient. Be patient with co-workers to avoid power struggles.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Parents must be patient with their kids today, and romantic partners must be patient with each other. Fortunately, this is a wonderful, creative day!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might have an important discussion with a family member today. Perhaps you will choose to seek out solitude and cocoon at home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You need to communicate today! This is all well and good; however, as a Moon Alert begins today, you might find yourself trying to prove something to someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Be careful handling your money today. During a Moon Alert today, restrict spending to food and gas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Today the Moon is in your sign until after a Moon Alert is over. Until then, you might feel more emotional. Avoid arguments. Stay chill.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because you want to escape from all the busyness around you. (Good choice.) During a Moon Alert, avoid important decisions and spending money on anything except food.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH A conversation with a female companion might be important today. Naturally, this doesn't have to happen if you maintain your cool.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Steer clear of power struggles with bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Wait until a Moon Alert is over to volunteer for anything.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Avoid arguments about politics, religion and racial issues, which might easily arise today. These quarrels will accomplish nothing. Meanwhile, don't agree to anything important during the Moon Alert!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Squabbles about shared property, taxes, debt or shared responsibilities might occur today. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger. Therefore, if you are patient, you're Teflon.