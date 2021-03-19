ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Make sibling rivalry a thing of the past. Bite the bullet and contact them with a friendly message. Get your errands done early. Brush up on your time management skills, and everything will get done.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Something you ordered may be delayed or out of stock. Do your research and find alternative products. It is never too early to explore vacation destinations. "Save more and spend less" should be your mantra.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today might bring messages from friends who you love hearing from. Observe the effect you have on others. People want to be around you but may drain your energy. You might need to define your boundaries.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Volunteer for a cause you believe in, but do not feel pressured. Whatever you can do will be most appreciated. Time alone may be time well spent. Take a walk outside and enjoy your playlist.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) 11