ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH A secret or something going on behind the scenes today might catch you off guard. Be aware of this. However, please note: It might be important to be cool and act like you're not surprised so that the secret stays secret.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You'll be surprised or caught off guard by a friend today. Or perhaps it's a member of a group or a group itself. Either way, something unexpected will occur. Alternatively, you might meet someone new today who is a real character.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH A boss, parent, teacher or the police might surprise you today. Oh yes, be ready. (You don't want to get busted.) Something might make you feel rebellious against authority. Act in your own best interests, but never underestimate the power of courtesy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Travel plans will change today. Double-check details, schedules and itineraries. Something might change at the last moment. Some might suddenly have to travel when they didn't expect to. Stay on your toes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Double-check details regarding banking, bill payments, issues related to insurance and anything regarding inheritances and estates, because something unexpected could impact these areas. If you're asleep at the switch, it could cost you money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH You might attract someone who is new and exciting! Or possibly an old friend will come back in your life in an unexpected way. Even a partner could surprise you today, because everything is a bit of a crapshoot. Fortunately, this surprise might be interesting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Something unexpected will change your work routine today. You might have problems to do with technology and computers. Delays and cancellations, along with late paperwork, could create a snafu. Incidentally, something unexpected might happen to your pet.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Parents should be extra vigilant today. This is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, a surprise invitation might come. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity will be brief. Alternatively, social plans might be canceled or changed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Your home routine will be interrupted today. Possibly, a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. A family member might have news. Definitely get dressed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH It's a mildly accident-prone day. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Meanwhile, this is an exciting day because you will enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. You also will be full of clever, original, new ideas.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Keep an eye on your money and assets today, because you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, write down your clever, moneymaking ideas, because they might be worthwhile when you later reconsider them.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus, which inspires a pleasant recklessness. You want excitement and stimulation! It's why you might poke someone to wake them up out of their lethargic routine.