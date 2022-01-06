ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH A secret or something going on behind the scenes today might catch you off guard. Be aware of this. However, please note: It might be important to be cool and act like you're not surprised so that the secret stays secret.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You'll be surprised or caught off guard by a friend today. Or perhaps it's a member of a group or a group itself. Either way, something unexpected will occur. Alternatively, you might meet someone new today who is a real character.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH A boss, parent, teacher or the police might surprise you today. Oh yes, be ready. (You don't want to get busted.) Something might make you feel rebellious against authority. Act in your own best interests, but never underestimate the power of courtesy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Travel plans will change today. Double-check details, schedules and itineraries. Something might change at the last moment. Some might suddenly have to travel when they didn't expect to. Stay on your toes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)