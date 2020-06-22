ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Romantic opportunities present themselves right in your own neighborhood. You see someone moving in or out of the home temporarily, affecting your home and domestic life. Avoid making changes that are meant to be permanent, as unexpected hassles snarl plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Fresh personal starts are indicated today. Expect to be doing a lot of talking, thinking and local running around. The answers to certain personal problems finally become clear, and plans are able to move forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today puts the kibosh on certain plans. Remember Murphy's Law and always have a backup plan. Some of the snafus are financial. Sudden windfalls, however, are not beyond the realm of possibility. It's just not what you expect.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Your high energy prevails today. You may even be so active that you can multitask and get a ton of things accomplished. However, cool it with any aggressive behavior when negative aspects create disharmony, arguments or power struggles with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today suggests you get busy behind the scenes for many new beginnings that take place later in the summer. Thoughts and actions are turning inward and planning for the future. This is preparation for new actions you will almost certainly take.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today is for socializing and group endeavors. Some of you might be introduced to your ideal business partner, or love could arrive in a surprising way. One word of caution, however: If you begin an involvement now, commitments will change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH It is a good day to market yourself and your creative talents. But avoid the conflict arising with your mate or business partner when some deception, whether intentional or not, might manifest. Take a deep breath and proceed slowly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Long-distance communications prove interesting, albeit a little heated. Debates or public speaking is favored. Energy and ideas are simply flowing. Those involved in fields such as writing, teaching or publishing will certainly be surrounded by activity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH You might be rethinking financial commitments or investment strategies. Money matters will certainly be on your mind. Be careful of going overboard financially (or otherwise), as passions may conquer common sense.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Expect powerful people to affect your life. Beware power struggles that might be very intense. Some of you will feel pressured to either "make it legal" or break up your partnership altogether.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Today brings minor havoc to the workplace, such as unexpected delays or mishaps. This will cause paperwork to have to be redone. Work strategies will have to be temporarily reorganized.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today emphasizes love, pleasures, hobbies and children. Enthusiasm and energy will run high. Some of you may find yourselves in the mood for commitments. But be careful in any type of risk-taking behaviors; you might get burned.
