× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Romantic opportunities present themselves right in your own neighborhood. You see someone moving in or out of the home temporarily, affecting your home and domestic life. Avoid making changes that are meant to be permanent, as unexpected hassles snarl plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Fresh personal starts are indicated today. Expect to be doing a lot of talking, thinking and local running around. The answers to certain personal problems finally become clear, and plans are able to move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today puts the kibosh on certain plans. Remember Murphy's Law and always have a backup plan. Some of the snafus are financial. Sudden windfalls, however, are not beyond the realm of possibility. It's just not what you expect.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Your high energy prevails today. You may even be so active that you can multitask and get a ton of things accomplished. However, cool it with any aggressive behavior when negative aspects create disharmony, arguments or power struggles with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)