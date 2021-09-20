VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today's Full Moon is the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year, and it could create tension between you and partners or close friends. Patience will be your best ally. Be aware of the Moon Alert before making big money decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Health issues or something to do with your job might be a tough choice for you today — like being pulled in two directions. Fortunately, your ability to inspire kids and socialize with others is tops. People are ready to follow your lead and do your bidding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Expect a few hiccups in romance today or anything to do with the entertainment world, sports and activities with kids, because these are the areas that will feel the brunt of today's Full Moon. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes research will pay off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You might be in a tug-of-war between home and family versus your career and reputation. (That's because the Full Moon pulls you in two directions.) Today you can't ignore your career. It's a marvelous day to schmooze with younger, creative people and groups.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)