VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Repairs and cleaning around your home might require attention. Be patient with less-than-perfect family situations. Make constructive efforts at improvement. Problems will smooth over by the end of the day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Now is the time to make the dream of writing for publication a reality. An unusual person might be visible in your neighborhood. Good or bad neighbors are not quite as they appear. Re-evaluate your first impressions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH There is an urge to acquire new belongings and discard the superfluous. Treasure and appreciate what truly matters and let go of the rest. Today you examine what material possessions and wealth really mean to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today is quite a magical day. There is a hint of myth and legend, a larger than life quality around you. Enjoy meetings, functions and the wider parameters of activity, but keep a sense of balance and perspective. Do not neglect details.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)