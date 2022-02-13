Happy Birthday for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022:

You are naturally intuitive and brilliant. You are also hardworking and focused, which means others know they can rely on you. You have a down-to-earth, realistic quality that people appreciate. This year is more enjoyable and sociable, and you will feel a greater zest for life! Remember your goals, but take time to have fun. Enjoy!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Friendships are important to you right now. In fact, it can be to your advantage to sit down with a friend (or a member of a group) and define some long-term future goals for yourself. If you bounce your ideas off someone, their feedback might help you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Without doing anything special on your part, you can impress others now. Since you have this advantage, use it. Do what you can to advance your agenda.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You are naturally curious, which is why you are eager to expand your world through learning, study and travel. You can also enrich your life by talking to people from other cultures and different countries.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Relations with others are smooth now. Admittedly, Mars can make you impatient with those who are irritating. But this is nothing you can't handle. Continue to look for ways to broaden your world, especially through travel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Remember to get more sleep, because you need more rest right now. Nevertheless, you're determined to work hard and accomplish as much as you can. Fortunately, co-workers and others are supportive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Continue to explore ways to improve your health, to become better organized and, likewise, to enjoy and take care of your pets. Mercury, Venus and Mars want you to play and enjoy fun activities with kids.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH This is a playful, fun-loving time. Family gatherings, redecorating projects and home entertaining are also on the menu. Don't spread yourself so thin that you can't enjoy life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Your focus on home and family continues to be strong. Many of you are involved more than usual with a parent. This is a fast-paced time for you because you have appointments, errands and an ambitious schedule.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today is a good day to catch your breath, because this has been a busy week. Choose quiet activities like learning something new, studying, doing puzzles or reading for pleasure to give yourself a break.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH Even though fiery Mars is boosting your energy and fair Venus is making you charming and diplomatic, the Moon opposes you today, which means you have to cooperate with others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH With the Sun in your sign, you are in a commanding position. However, there are three planets hiding in your chart, which means you might choose to keep a low profile and enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Enjoy your good fortune with lucky Jupiter in your sign for the first time since 2010. Today you feel creative, artistic and dreamy. You also feel sympathetic to the needs of children.

