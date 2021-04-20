VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Show your generosity to others. Whether helping someone through a crisis or lending money, do it without expecting anything in return. Set a schedule where you have time to socialize and maintain your creative flow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Keep in better touch with friends who have your back. Leave those behind who drain your energy. Socialize with a co-worker after hours. Share personal experiences. Discover what you have in common. A lasting friendship could develop.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Think outside the box at a job or organization for which you volunteer. Bring innovative ideas to the table. Others will respect you and want to be part of your team. Delegate tasks to be done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Join a book club or exchange recommendations with an online group. Travelogues and historical fiction could become significant interests. Think about a trip to an inspiring destination. If you cannot go, you can still dream.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) 8