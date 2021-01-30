ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Your birth sign has a unique association with the head. Headaches induced by stress or diet can be a real health concern. Take precautions. Today is one of those days.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your attachments are deep and lasting. Learning to let go of a relationship that has become addictive or outlived its usefulness is a must. Often you will manage the finances when involved in a close relationship.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today finds you reviewing the past. Memories are poignant. Focus your attention on the happy times and enjoy old photos or other keepsakes that make you smile. Clear up clutter around your home and feel so much lighter.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your eloquence allows you to resolve old misunderstandings. Speaking and writing are truly inspired. You've been accused of being tactless, but you won't be today. If you've wanted to write for publication, now is the time to make the dream a reality.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You're something of a gambler, but don't let risks or false optimism get you into difficulty today. A project or your creative gifts can generate extra income. The entertainment and recreation industries are profitable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH A reputation as the zodiac's worrier and worker can make Virgos complain that their birth sign isn't too exciting. Today brings you the opportunity to display just how warm and talented you really are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Others find it hard to relate to your inner fantasy life today. Communicate about important issues, but don't try to convert others to your way of thinking. Dreams have interesting symbolism regarding your own needs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You're brimming with ideas today. An old problem is solved, and you gain a deep understanding of a new subject or task. Concentrate; you will discover new mental potentials you did not know you had.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You'll be more visible today. Welcome opportunities to speak in public or assume new responsibility for the future. Listen to ideas proposed by others, but do not be coerced against your better judgment by aggressive types.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Your intellectual horizons widen today through exposure to studies, publications or other learning experiences. An email or call from afar suggests a worthwhile idea. Entries made in your journal will prove valuable when reviewed in the future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH You enjoy learning and are something of a perpetual student. Today might bring some frustration regarding educational plans. Be patient and receptive to changes. Temporarily, at least, it might be best to abandon formal education for self-teaching.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH The health and wealth of those you are closest to will improve today. Partnerships are entering a more nurturing phase for you. And you will become even more focused on helping those you love.