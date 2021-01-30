VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH A reputation as the zodiac's worrier and worker can make Virgos complain that their birth sign isn't too exciting. Today brings you the opportunity to display just how warm and talented you really are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Others find it hard to relate to your inner fantasy life today. Communicate about important issues, but don't try to convert others to your way of thinking. Dreams have interesting symbolism regarding your own needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You're brimming with ideas today. An old problem is solved, and you gain a deep understanding of a new subject or task. Concentrate; you will discover new mental potentials you did not know you had.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You'll be more visible today. Welcome opportunities to speak in public or assume new responsibility for the future. Listen to ideas proposed by others, but do not be coerced against your better judgment by aggressive types.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)