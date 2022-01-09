Happy Birthday for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022:
You are practical, reliable, confident and very caring about your loved ones. You take an organized approach to life. You are observant and committed to your goals. This year will involve service to others, especially family. Therefore, you have to take good care of yourself first. Enjoy personalizing your home this year.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Don't get your belly in a rash today. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. You are energized with the Moon in your sign dancing with your ruler Mars, which means you feel lots of emotions! Avoid creating regrets.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Your ability to talk to bosses and people in authority is strong today. You'll be convincing when dealing with shared property or shared responsibilities. Nevertheless, you will probably choose to work from behind the scenes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You're eager to interact with others today because you have something to say or you want to lead the charge. Incidentally, a lively discussion might make you change your future goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today, you are high-viz, which means people notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents and the police. You might have a feisty exchange with someone today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You have a strong desire to escape and seek adventure today. You want to do something different to get more out of life. You might be involved with someone from another culture or a different country.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Expect lively discussions about shared property or shared responsibilities, or perhaps an inheritance, today. You feel you have something invested in this situation, and you're ready to speak up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Today you might meet someone who is confident and cocky. They might want your help. Actually, this is a good time to start a project, because people's energy levels are high today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You will accomplish a lot at work or with any task that you undertake today because you're gung-ho! You're happy to do something that involves physical labor. You also will be proactive about your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH This is the perfect day for a workout at a gym or any kind of physical exercise, because you're pumped with energy! You will enjoy playful activities with kids. You also will enjoy channeling some of this energy into fun, social outings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Family discussions will be energetic and lively today because you have plans. You want to introduce home improvements or make things better. You also might want to make the peace within a family dispute. Do what you can.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Today you're keen to talk to others because you have something to say. You want to enlighten someone about something. Because you will put a lot of yourself into your words, you'll be convincing. ("Where do I sign?")
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today you have strong ideas about money and possibly shopping. Because of your heightened emotions and desires, you will stop at nothing to get what you want. This determination applies to shopping as well as negotiating finances or dealing with your possessions.