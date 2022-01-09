HHHH This is the perfect day for a workout at a gym or any kind of physical exercise, because you're pumped with energy! You will enjoy playful activities with kids. You also will enjoy channeling some of this energy into fun, social outings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Family discussions will be energetic and lively today because you have plans. You want to introduce home improvements or make things better. You also might want to make the peace within a family dispute. Do what you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Today you're keen to talk to others because you have something to say. You want to enlighten someone about something. Because you will put a lot of yourself into your words, you'll be convincing. ("Where do I sign?")

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Today you have strong ideas about money and possibly shopping. Because of your heightened emotions and desires, you will stop at nothing to get what you want. This determination applies to shopping as well as negotiating finances or dealing with your possessions.

