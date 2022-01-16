HHH Today you might attract someone to you who is very powerful and opinionated. Possibly, you will play this role for someone else, but more likely, you will encounter this person. ("Hi Darth.") Keep things light.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH You can get an amazing amount done today because you have motivation, focus and follow-through. This determination will apply to your job, a decision to improve your health or your approach to dealing with a pet.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH This is a tricky day. Parents might find it challenging dealing with their kids today due to hissy fits and meltdowns. In the same way, romantic partners might overreact when dealing with each other. "Boris!" "Natasha!"

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Ideally, you can use today's energy to make improvements to where you live. These improvements might relate to plumbing -- perhaps to laundry areas, bathrooms or something to do with recycling or garbage. However, steer clear of domestic arguments. You don't need this.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)