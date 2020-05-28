VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Today brings hidden information to the fore when most needed. Be cautious about expressing love and devotion too overtly. Wilderness areas add to your serenity and strengthen you. Try to get out in nature when you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

HHHHH A friend makes a helpful recommendation. You will appreciate contacts with groups and organizations. Ask for advice and favors. You will be pleasantly surprised, receiving more than expected.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH An old phase of your career might come to a close. Be adventurous and flexible. Humor and an insistence on clarity help. Your image and reputation help you achieve a goal. Take special care with grooming and your appearance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH In-laws become closer, and you discover more about them. You might crusade for a worthwhile cause. A competitive, enthusiastic attitude carries you toward attainment. You enjoy the food, music and art of faraway lands.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)