ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today facilitates well-being. Efforts you've made to enhance your wellness start to pay off. Don't allow a needy companion to drain your resources, or you could be taken for a soft touch. Offer words of encouragement, not cash.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH The good times roll on. An idyllic romance is likely for both attached and unattached Tauruses. Your artistic ability is in top form. Focus on creative expression. Write. Your mental energy is at a peak.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You're ready to get the house in shape. Take needed safety precautions and ask for help with improvements that might need to be made. Humor or a quiet word is the best response if someone has a fit of temper.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You'll be on the go. A new vehicle might be needed, but wait awhile before selecting one. Today emphasizes balancing career goals with family life. Be patient if someone close to you is moody and sensitive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)