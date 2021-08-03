VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You might be attracted to someone today or, vice versa, someone might be attracted to you. One thing is certain, you're a bit bored with your daily routine and eager for something unusual for a change of pace. You want fresh excitement in your life!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Something related to a hidden love affair might excite you today. Or perhaps a secret flirtation will surprise you. Meanwhile, others might find a pleasant, secret refuge somewhere — something that could become your private special place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might be romantically attracted to a friend today, or, vice versa, you might sense someone is attracted to you. This might take place with a casual friend or a member of a group or organization. You also might hatch an exciting plan for the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Some of you might develop a crush on your boss or someone in a position of authority today. You also might get an unexpected raise or some praise. Possibly, you will be surprised that someone wants your advice about how to make something look more attractive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)