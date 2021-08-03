ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Surprising but positive news about your health might occur today. Likewise, you might be suddenly surprised and delighted about something related to a pet. Many will be happy with a new turn at their job.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Romance might be stimulating today. A subtle flirtation might take place. You might make an unconventional arrangement with a lover. Some of you will seek a different form of entertainment so you're excited and amused.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might suddenly entertain at home today. You might hear happy news from a family member. You also might spontaneously buy something beautiful like modern art for your home or something high-tech.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Be open and receptive dealing with others today, because you will have an opportunity to see new faces, new places and hatch new ideas. It's an exciting day! A spontaneous short trip also might take place. Be ready!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Keep your pockets open, because money, gifts or goodies might suddenly come to you today. You might see a new way to boost your earnings or a path to a new job. You also might spontaneously buy something beautiful for yourself or a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You might be attracted to someone today or, vice versa, someone might be attracted to you. One thing is certain, you're a bit bored with your daily routine and eager for something unusual for a change of pace. You want fresh excitement in your life!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Something related to a hidden love affair might excite you today. Or perhaps a secret flirtation will surprise you. Meanwhile, others might find a pleasant, secret refuge somewhere — something that could become your private special place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might be romantically attracted to a friend today, or, vice versa, you might sense someone is attracted to you. This might take place with a casual friend or a member of a group or organization. You also might hatch an exciting plan for the future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Some of you might develop a crush on your boss or someone in a position of authority today. You also might get an unexpected raise or some praise. Possibly, you will be surprised that someone wants your advice about how to make something look more attractive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Unexpected opportunities to suddenly travel might fall in your lap today. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity will be brief. Others might feel a romantic attraction for someone different or unusual. Perhaps you will explore a new and different belief system.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH An unexpected favor might delight you. If this favor is not financial, it might have a romantic connection. It's a good day to negotiate business with a partner, because things will suddenly go your way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Relations with a partner or close friend are unpredictable today; however, they might hold a pleasant surprise. Someone might do you a favor or have good news. Possibly, they'll introduce you to someone who is unusual or different. It's an interesting day!