HHHH Be patient with romantic partners and your kids today, because people might be heated about issues because they're obsessed about something. Fortunately, relations with friends and groups are upbeat, positive and lots of fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Despite the fact that discussions with a female family member might be challenging today, this is a good day to talk with a boss or someone in authority, because they will like your ideas, especially your financial ideas about making money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Avoid power struggles with others today, especially with siblings, relatives and daily contacts, because why even go there? Instead, focus on travel plans or exploring opportunities in publishing, the media, the law or medicine. Ditto for higher education.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Don't get irritated about financial matters today or something that you own, because it'll only upset you and others as well. Instead, look for ways to work with the wealth of others and deal with shared property in a way where everyone wins. This is possible today.

