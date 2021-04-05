VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Someone close to you could make demands that you don't have time to satisfy. Be firm about setting healthy boundaries and do what's good for you. You will still be loved and admired, even after you say no.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Satisfy your urge to socialize. Gather a gang that's scattered across the map back together for a video call. Conjure fond memories of a burned-out romance or rekindle an old flame. Amorous memories make you smile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Reach out to dear friends and loved ones. Be hopeful about a gathering as the spring thaw sets in. Use your inborn charm to twist any arms that might be in an all work, no play mood.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Make that business call you put off. This is the right moment. People will respond to your poise and professionalism. Your message is clear, and you can express it with the right sense of diplomacy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)