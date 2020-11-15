HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020: Prepared, courageous and uncompromising, you never back down from a challenge. In 2021, you succeed despite all odds with a project only you could foresee. Waiting for exactly the right moment to act brings you the prize. If single, you'll experience a few fiery, volatile relationships before you find your mate. If attached, you experience greater intimacy with your partner in 2021 while traveling. SAGITTARIUS loves the excitement of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Future travel, new career and study opportunities, and solutions to difficult financial situations are in the wind. Your life moves forward. Enjoy this time of progress and accomplishment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today promises change in your schedule at home. Completely new long-term goals can emerge. Be progressive. Clinging to the past does not serve you well at this time. Maintain your faith.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Other people are interesting but unpredictable. Be philosophical about eccentric behavior or startling announcements. Detach a bit. Focus on yourself and release expectations involving others. Partnerships of all kinds are in a place of growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH There's no time like the present to address health issues. Still, don't be hasty. Be aware of how stress affects your health; gather information about options regarding any important health issues. You will enjoy trying new and experimental remedies.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH A captivating new project or exciting romantic connection adds zest to this beautiful day. The birth of a child or a wedding could be announced. Accept opportunities for public speaking or share your written thoughts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today brings an increasing awareness of your roots. An influential book appears that offers helpful new perspectives. Consider home improvements. A chance for reprieve arrives. Family members want to be closer. Happy memories can be created.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Today can make those near you restless and uncertain. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude. Offer suggestions, but keep expectations in check. A ritual oriented toward loyalty and sincerity would be apropos. Tonight:
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Today suggests bargain hunting and avoiding risks. Don't splurge. Recycle and make do, and financial stresses can ease. Be careful not to overspend on home improvements. Keep receipts and check the references of those with whom you do business.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Much can be accomplished, but you must focus and release stress in order to do your best. Control anger and impatience at all costs. A new position of leadership can be offered unexpectedly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today sets a quiet pace. You will feel the urge to keep a low profile. There is much you would prefer not to reveal. Dreams could offer insight into maintaining your well-being. Solutions to difficult situations are in the wind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today accents a new state of mind and new interests and brings new clarity to personal goals. A friend suggests charitable projects or deeper community involvement. Endings and beginnings must be balanced.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH The promise of new options brings hope into your life. A new residence or career path is possible. Family dynamics are shifting, as is the balance of power in your professional life. This can attract extra recognition from others.
