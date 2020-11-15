HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020: Prepared, courageous and uncompromising, you never back down from a challenge. In 2021, you succeed despite all odds with a project only you could foresee. Waiting for exactly the right moment to act brings you the prize. If single, you'll experience a few fiery, volatile relationships before you find your mate. If attached, you experience greater intimacy with your partner in 2021 while traveling. SAGITTARIUS loves the excitement of you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Future travel, new career and study opportunities, and solutions to difficult financial situations are in the wind. Your life moves forward. Enjoy this time of progress and accomplishment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today promises change in your schedule at home. Completely new long-term goals can emerge. Be progressive. Clinging to the past does not serve you well at this time. Maintain your faith.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Other people are interesting but unpredictable. Be philosophical about eccentric behavior or startling announcements. Detach a bit. Focus on yourself and release expectations involving others. Partnerships of all kinds are in a place of growth.