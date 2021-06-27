HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 27, 2021: You have an easygoing, gentle charm. You are creative, playful and like to converse with others. You appear quiet and unassuming, but you are intuitive and observant. Justice and fairness matter to you. This year your focus is on teamwork and cooperation with others because that is your easiest path to happiness. Explore whatever is mutually beneficial between you and others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Very likely a friend or a member of a group will say or do something that surprises you or catches you off guard. In the meantime, enjoy schmoozing but commit to nothing during the Moon Alert.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH This is a tricky day. Do be aware of the limitations of a Moon Alert. Meanwhile, discussions about money or property, perhaps with a parent, boss or someone in the police, could interrupt your day. Things are unpredictable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Travel plans might be interrupted today. You might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. You have an urge to negotiate finances or spend money today. If so, be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today you might discuss shared property, debt, insurance issues or inheritances. Avoid important decisions during the Moon Alert. Meanwhile, stay on top of things, because something unexpected could occur.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH A partner, spouse or close friend will likely surprise you today. Or, perhaps, you will meet someone new who is unusual and very different. Make no promises and don't volunteer for anything during the Moon Alert.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH If you own a pet, keep your eyes open today, because something unexpected might happen. Work likely will be interrupted. However, a boss, parent or someone in authority might help you today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Social plans might change today. Something might be canceled or you might receive an unexpected invitation. Meanwhile, parents should be alert, because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Romance might be rocky.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH A family discussion might be surprising today. It could be supportive in terms of help from someone else or financial assistance. Nevertheless, there will be disagreements. Small appliances might break down.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Be careful, because this is an accident-prone day. Nevertheless, you will enjoy chatting with neighbors, friends and relatives. You're full of clever, bright ideas. Keep your eyes open to avoid verbal or physical missteps.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Stay on top of your possessions and your money today, because something unexpected might impact them. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with your ruler Uranus. This can make you inclined to jump to conclusions. It also will make you rebellious, which is why you might do the exact opposite of what someone suggests.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Because you might feel uneasy about something, you will welcome a discussion with someone in the family. Meanwhile, the rhythm of your day will be interrupted by something — almost certainly.