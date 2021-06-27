HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 27, 2021: You have an easygoing, gentle charm. You are creative, playful and like to converse with others. You appear quiet and unassuming, but you are intuitive and observant. Justice and fairness matter to you. This year your focus is on teamwork and cooperation with others because that is your easiest path to happiness. Explore whatever is mutually beneficial between you and others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Very likely a friend or a member of a group will say or do something that surprises you or catches you off guard. In the meantime, enjoy schmoozing but commit to nothing during the Moon Alert.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH This is a tricky day. Do be aware of the limitations of a Moon Alert. Meanwhile, discussions about money or property, perhaps with a parent, boss or someone in the police, could interrupt your day. Things are unpredictable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Travel plans might be interrupted today. You might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. You have an urge to negotiate finances or spend money today. If so, be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)