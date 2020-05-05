× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Frustrations might occur as domestic responsibilities and partnership demands clash with each other. Your natural optimistic demeanor will see you through this. Bend a little in every direction, as you cannot satisfy everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Complications or delays regarding impending changes in your domestic life are likely today. This could be due to situations with elders or something work-related. Take things in stride. Make sure an elderly relative is in good shape.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You might not feel very inspired on a creative level, but do not let that stop you from having fun. This is the time to be active with others, particularly children. Your attitude is positive and you receive good news in the afternoon.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH The display of emotionalism going on around you at home might drive you a little crazy. Fortunately, it is short-lived. You feel like escaping, but do not expect to overdo it and emerge unscathed the next day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)