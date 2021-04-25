HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 25, 2021: Artsy, slow-moving and pragmatic, your smile lights up the room. This year, you present original ideas that you normally keep to yourself. Follow your instincts, and professional success will be yours. Due to your sensible approach to fiscal matters, you will be in good financial shape with money to spare. If single, don't make snap decisions about people you meet. If attached, be your partner's greatest cheerleader. CANCER softens you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Take whatever time you need to clear up a communication snafu. Talk it through rather than text or email. It is never too corny to tell people you love how much they mean to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Household chores are overwhelming, but the faster you work, the sooner you move on to pleasantries. Exercise outside and create a healthy menu. Getting in tip-top shape will prepare you for professional challenges that lie ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Take a break from watching sports all afternoon. Spend the day outdoors and get a taste of the real thing. Join an amateur team or cheer one on. Work up a sweat with a hike or bike ride.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)