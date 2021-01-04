VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today brings new ideas and goals to a partner. Be careful to follow all rules and regulations. Reading and planning is favored and aids in solving an old problem. Perfect skills; enjoy your work. A new goal becomes important.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today allows you to resolve problems with grace and subtlety. You find pleasure in helping those who are sad, troubled or disadvantaged. Volunteer opportunities can help you grow, but you also can do a lot of good through performing small kindnesses where needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You will know what you want most. Goals are redefined and clarified today. Don't feel sad if a friend drifts away. New associates will be drawn to you soon. You will be less interested in material security, more intrigued with other values.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH A surprise might befall you at work. New career developments turn out to be a blessing. Co-workers are vocal, and new colleagues appear. The spirit of cooperation assures success. You learn and heal while wandering new pathways.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)