HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020: Dynamic, influential and provocative, you survive attacks by colleagues by producing a great success in 2021. By letting things run their course, you learn to be happy as well. If single, you attract many and make your pick of mate next year. If attached, 2021 will be one of the most exciting and interesting years regarding romance. VIRGO is patient enough for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH A startling awakening will indicate where true love really is available to you. Explore the healing qualities of art, music and companionship. Subtle energy fields will be evident in your health picture.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You are cautious about acting upon risky advice from others, which is good. Today could bring impractical business associates or partners your way. Be progressive; realize that growth can come about if the old patterns are disrupted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Life will be especially bright and beautiful today. You will receive invitations and can enjoy love opportunities. Be receptive to sudden chances. Flexibility and a progressive outlook will guide you toward success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today brings heightened intuition. If you have always wanted to learn to read the Tarot, meditate or interpret dreams, now is the time. You will progress quickly with such studies. Good manners are a must when practicing reading others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today affects your partnership sector in a powerful fashion, signaling that a relationship could either begin or end. Don't resist change. News from longtime friends and family members will recall happy memories.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH New insight into who you really are comes into focus today. A friend could be jealous or troubled. You could be called to mediate a disagreement between companions. Annoying as this may be, your help will do much good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH A delayed goal or dream is finally realized. Compose an affirmation relating to a second chance or starting over. Awakenings and vivid daydreams occur. If asked to mediate a dispute, be sure to keep any personal bias concealed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Loyalty is important to you. It's important to recognize when a situation isn't working and let go to make way for something better. Today can bring a close link to someone considerably older or younger.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today provides insight and perspective. Others are more sensitive to your needs. It will be easier to access the roles others play and to work out obligations or projects involving them. You'll feel accepted and included.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Intellectual Mercury and Gemini rule your health house. Learning all you can about health situations is especially important. The duality hinted at by the Twins shows that there might be multiple factors affecting your well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today promises an interesting liaison or two. Mysterious, unpredictable and talented individuals will enter your circle. There is some deep attraction and some potentially meaningful romantic interludes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH The day begins on a bright note, surrounding you with light and promise. Situations with children are about to improve. Discussions about travel will provide a new outlook. Be patient if there is a sudden lack of cooperation on the home front.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!