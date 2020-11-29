HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020: Dynamic, influential and provocative, you survive attacks by colleagues by producing a great success in 2021. By letting things run their course, you learn to be happy as well. If single, you attract many and make your pick of mate next year. If attached, 2021 will be one of the most exciting and interesting years regarding romance. VIRGO is patient enough for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH A startling awakening will indicate where true love really is available to you. Explore the healing qualities of art, music and companionship. Subtle energy fields will be evident in your health picture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You are cautious about acting upon risky advice from others, which is good. Today could bring impractical business associates or partners your way. Be progressive; realize that growth can come about if the old patterns are disrupted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Life will be especially bright and beautiful today. You will receive invitations and can enjoy love opportunities. Be receptive to sudden chances. Flexibility and a progressive outlook will guide you toward success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)