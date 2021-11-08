ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Be aware you're high-viz and that others seem to know personal details about your private life. (Oh, yes.) Fortunately, you might have innovative ideas to bounce off your boss. Or, conversely, someone in authority might surprise you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Travel plans might be canceled or delayed today. Or, instead, you might suddenly have to travel unexpectedly. Surprising news from afar might catch you off guard. You also might meet someone unusual or from a different culture.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You're in work mode. It's a good thing. You're busting your buns, which is why you're delegating to others. Meanwhile, this is a pretty good money day for you. Gifts and goodies can come your way. However, check banking details to avoid a surprise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be tolerant and cooperative. (Hey, no biggie.) Meanwhile, someone close to you might throw you a curveball. Get ready. Sports and social occasions promise fun times.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your focus continues on home and family. Nevertheless, today your work routine will be interrupted. Mixed-up communications, lost information or computer glitches are possible. (Yikes!) Fortunately, this is small potatoes. (Les pommes de terre frites.)
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a busy, fast-paced week full of errands and short trips. Today social invitations and diversions might catch you off guard. Parents should be vigilant about kids, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for them. Guard against sports accidents as well.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Moneymaking ideas and thoughts about possessions are on your mind this week. Meanwhile, today something will interrupt your home routine. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. A little spat at breakfast? Be patient, because you like to keep the peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's all about you, because the Sun, Mercury and Mars are in your sign. You rock! However, today is a mildly accident-prone day. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Expect a few glitches or surprises.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Continue to keep a low profile, because it's what you prefer now. Nevertheless, be aware that something unexpected might impact your money, cash flow or possessions. You might find money; you might lose money. Guard what you own against loss, theft or damage.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's an excellent day because the Moon is in your sign. Admittedly, this heightens your emotions; it also means the universe owes you a favor. (Yay!) Your luck is a little bit better than everyone else's. Stay flexible, because a surprise might occur.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You make a fabulous impression on others, especially bosses and VIPs, this week. Everyone loves you. Meanwhile, today, you feel apprehensive or restless about something going on behind the scenes. Stay chill.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Travel and a chance to broaden your horizons are tops on your menu this week. No question. Meanwhile, relations with friends, especially creative, artistic types, will go well. In fact, a friend (or a member of a group) might surprise you today.