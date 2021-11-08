HHH Your focus continues on home and family. Nevertheless, today your work routine will be interrupted. Mixed-up communications, lost information or computer glitches are possible. (Yikes!) Fortunately, this is small potatoes. (Les pommes de terre frites.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's a busy, fast-paced week full of errands and short trips. Today social invitations and diversions might catch you off guard. Parents should be vigilant about kids, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for them. Guard against sports accidents as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Moneymaking ideas and thoughts about possessions are on your mind this week. Meanwhile, today something will interrupt your home routine. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. A little spat at breakfast? Be patient, because you like to keep the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH It's all about you, because the Sun, Mercury and Mars are in your sign. You rock! However, today is a mildly accident-prone day. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Expect a few glitches or surprises.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)