ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH This is a restless day for you; however, it's also a day full of quiet excitement and anticipation. Perhaps you have unusual plans simmering on the back burner. Some of you might have an epiphany or an enlightening realization about something. Whatever it is, it feels good!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today you feel excited and enthusiastic, especially when dealing with friends and groups. This could be because you feel turned on by someone, perhaps someone who is eclectic or very different. Or you might be turned on by an idea that you want to share with others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today someone in authority, perhaps a boss, parent, teacher or member of the police, might do something that gives you greater freedom and makes you feel liberated, even special. Possibly you are the one who surprises them. More likely, they will surprise you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH This is an exciting day! Some of you are anticipating fun travel plans (if not currently traveling). Others are looking forward to fresh opportunities in publishing, the media, legal matters or medicine. Perhaps a breakthrough?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You're happy today because you feel free of certain restrictions, perhaps restrictions related to financial matters, shared property or your obligations to someone else. You might greenlight a project you've been working on. So many possibilities!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You might meet someone unusual today who is exciting and stimulating. Alternatively, a close friend or partner might do something that stimulates your curiosity. In your exchanges with others, you feel alert, quick-witted and lively! ("I'm so clever.")

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You might receive an unexpected promotion today. Or surprising news related to technology, a co-worker or the potential expansion of your work might be exciting. Whatever happens might create greater freedom for you, and you will welcome this!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today you find it relatively easy to act freely! You can do what you want to do and how you want to do it. One thing is certain, you will value your individuality more than living up to someone else's expectations. Your theme song for today is "I Gotta Be Me!"

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Expect a few surprises from a family member today, especially a parent or older relative. Hopefully the surprise will be pleasing. Something might happen that liberates you or gives you greater freedom in some way. Or perhaps it's exciting family news. It could be anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Your curiosity is stimulated today, along with your imagination. You'll find that you catch on to ideas quickly, which you might want to share with others. Conversations, short trips and interactions with your daily contacts will be lively!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH You're full of moneymaking ideas today, which is why this could be an excellent day for business and commerce. For starters, you're willing to think outside the box. You're ready to try the untried -- something new and daring. Keep an eye on your possessions, because life is unpredictable today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Today is full of new experiences, new ideas and new encounters with others. This is not a typical day. Whatever happens will enrich or expand your world in some way, probably in a way that you least expected to happen. For sure, you feel adventurous and friendly!

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from midnight until 4 p.m. EST today (from midnight until 1 p.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

