HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020: Perceptive, pragmatic and optimistic, you're so capable that you succeed in a year where others find only challenges. You do even better in 2022. If single, you are picky in your choices, and this year you don't find anyone who meets your standards. If attached, you're both devoted and practical and help your partner as much as he or she helps you. LIBRA tries to make life beautiful.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today sets the stage for serious commitments and a cycle of meaningful creativity, and brings a burst of artistic energy. A new project or hobby can be shared with one you love and admire. Teamwork and cooperation assure success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Thoughts will center on your home life and understanding family members. Avoid switching up your home or workspace as it would prove unsatisfactory. Your social prospects will be really promising.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Rapid responses lead to success today. Writing and learning are favored. Keep a sense of humor if a neighbor is difficult or eccentric. Remember, the world would be dull if we were all the same.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)