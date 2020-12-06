HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020: Perceptive, pragmatic and optimistic, you're so capable that you succeed in a year where others find only challenges. You do even better in 2022. If single, you are picky in your choices, and this year you don't find anyone who meets your standards. If attached, you're both devoted and practical and help your partner as much as he or she helps you. LIBRA tries to make life beautiful.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today sets the stage for serious commitments and a cycle of meaningful creativity, and brings a burst of artistic energy. A new project or hobby can be shared with one you love and admire. Teamwork and cooperation assure success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Thoughts will center on your home life and understanding family members. Avoid switching up your home or workspace as it would prove unsatisfactory. Your social prospects will be really promising.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Rapid responses lead to success today. Writing and learning are favored. Keep a sense of humor if a neighbor is difficult or eccentric. Remember, the world would be dull if we were all the same.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH The rewards of past labor are realized. You haven't wanted to labor merely for the money, but for personal fulfillment. Offer thanks for all you have. Gratitude will be the catalyst for even greater success in the future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today brings a vision of your year to come. A time of growth and opportunity commences. Commitments made today will stick, so be cautious if considering a promise that could entangle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH There are opportunities now to be helpful, almost acting like a sort of guardian angel to those less fortunate. Quiet, good deeds generate positive karma. You'll be aware of the secret worries and needs of your companions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Friends are opinionated today. Help a comrade direct anger in a constructive way. Choose associates with discretion. A sense of humor and the art of pleasant conversation will be crucial entering a new social circle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today accents your social reputation. Competitors can be a source of inspiration. Stay informed about new developments in your field of expertise. Take time to release stress and overcome anxiety. Old resentments will melt away.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You want to win every competition today. Study and travel will be important. Your cleverness and eloquence enable you to find the quickest route to fulfillment. You feel very proud and good about yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Be careful of investment and other projects suggested by an adventurous type. Resist the temptation to be overly critical. Tolerance and appreciation on your part will open more doors.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You can be intolerant of the mundane. Use diplomacy as you uplift others, and you'll be loved and respected as a role model. There are some complex relationship situations unfolding.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Today can lead you into stressful activities or create a tendency to overindulge. It's easy to binge on rich or exotic dishes and drink too much. Focus on a healthy lifestyle for yourself. Address any health concerns.
